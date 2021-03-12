Garena’s Free Fire has announced the long-awaited crossover event with Attack on Titan. Attack on Titan is a famous dark fantasy anime television series adapted from the manga. The crossover is now live in the game, players who are waiting to participate can straight away head to the game and experience the anime through the game.

The theme of the collaboration is to create a catastrophic situation and make the players fight for humanity. The entire storyline is based on the Attack on Titan anime itself. The event will be running till April.

Features of the Event -

Battle in Attack on Titan’s trademark style. Players can enjoy and take part in the battle while using the same costumes used in the series, which includes the outfits of the Survey Corps - the hope of Mankind. These exclusive costumes will also feature the Wings of Freedom Insignia engraved in the Jackets of both male and female characters,

Players taking part in the event will get access to both Armoured and Attack Titan costumes, which are considered the most popular costumes in the entire anime.

The game will also grant an exclusive skin based on the crossover event. The P90 and M1014 will have new skins based on Attack on Titan anime. But, these skins will be available for a limited time period, so interested players need to claim it before it expires.

Along with the continuation of the crossover event, FreeFire will also add some extra in-game features, game modes and skins too. During the event, the game will add easter eggs and some modified skins of air-drops and airplanes.

On March 27th, the game will release a special mode to make the collaboration a memorable one. Although, there’s not much information about it and the devs will be announcing it in the upcoming weeks.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

