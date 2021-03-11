Xbox has added 17 games published by Bethesda Softworks to its Game Pass Cloud service as a result of the recent buyout that saw ZeniMax Media become a part of Xbox Game Studios.

Altogether 20 new games are coming to Game Pass across PC, console and the cloud, with 17 of them being available to stream from the cloud directly to mobile phones. The games are as follows:

• Dishonored: Definitive Edition

• Dishonored 2

• Doom (1993)

• Doom II

• Doom 3

• Doom 64

• Doom Eternal

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

• The Elder Scrolls Online

• The Evil Within

• Fallout 4

• Fallout 76

• Prey

• RAGE 2

• Wolfenstein: The New Order

• Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

• Wolfenstein: Youngblood

So that’s quite a lot of games available on the service beginning tomorrow. It’s worth a note that this does not include all of the titles released by Bethesda, as titles such as Doom (2016), Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus are noticeably absent. These titles may be added in the future.

Xbox Game Pass is the premium subscription service which allows you access to hundreds of video games across PC, console and on mobile via the cloud. The pricing options are varied but if you want to be able to access the games on your phone, you’ll need to subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier.

If you want to read more about Xbox Game Pass and subscribe to it yourself, you can read more about it on the official website. You can also download the app on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store.