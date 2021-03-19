Dinkigolf is one of those unique mobile games that combines simplicity and quirkiness. You play through various courses, each with its own themes. You'll notice the distinctiveness thanks to the vibrant colours and crispness of the gameplay.

As you play, you'll earn stars based on your performance. You can earn a bronze, silver, and gold star for your efforts. Earning these beauties will allow you to unlock some fresh new courses to tackle. If you aren't satisfied with just earning a bronze or silver star, you can replay the hole.

The gameplay is easy in that, you only need to pull back on your screen to adjust the power of your shot. What makes the game challenging is how well the courses are designed, and they can get quite wacky. Golf is a sport of strategy, so here are a few ways to approach the game.