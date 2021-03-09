1
Plan before your act
When it comes to progressing in the game, many of the buildings and different things that you can do in Clash of Clans is on a timer. You’ll need to wait for a timer to tick down before a building is finished or a bunch of troops are created. As you play, these timers will become longer and longer, but you can spend gems on these to speed them up. When you have a small bundle of gems saved up, it might be tempting to actually spend them on speed boosts, but you really shouldn’t! Instead, save your gems for something that you can keep, that will enhance your gameplay beyond giving you a bit of extra time.
When it comes to what you should spend your gems on, you should focus on builder huts at first. These will stick around and make sense to purchase. From there, you can branch off and spend gems on a number of other permanent upgrades, but spending gems on resources is something you should avoid doing, as it’s more profitable to spend your gems on your own production buildings, which will help more long-term.
You will want to think hard about your decisions, weighing in what’s important gameplay wise and understand that your gems are hard to earn. If you need a bit more to make a purchase, take a look at the achievements you are working towards, as many of them provide gem rewards for playing the game naturally.
2
Decide if you want to play offensive or defensive
When it comes to the game itself, you have the option to build your base leaning towards the way you want to play. You can decide to have a base more able to collect resources or one more able to fight other players and dominate. You will often be teetering in-between both of these options, but leaning one way or another will help you decide what to upgrade and focus on - and planning can help you further along in the game.
If you are looking to build an aggressive leaning base, you will want to build up your town hall first, then your elixir production - to start stockpiling resources from the beginning of the game. You can then get your barracks and camps up and upgraded, to build up your army. Neither of these structures will be beneficial to raiders to destroy, so they can be placed outside your town walls without any worry. Next, you will want to add in some walls and cannons to secure the middle of your base. After you have some defences, you can get the laboratory to upgrade your troops, the spell factory to add offensive power and gold mines to help upgrade structures.
It’s worth noting that matchmaking is based on trophy count, so you might consider keeping your count intentionally low, so that you can be super powerful against lower-level players and do keep an eye on who you are fighting when you are a lower level so that you don’t end up destroying yourself!
When building a defensive base, you will want to upgrade your town hall, then your walls, then your defensive structures (the mortar, archer tower, and cannons, in that order). Your placement of these towers will also be key - your mortar and air defence should be close to the middle and well protected as they are the most important. Once you have these defences up, you should focus on your resource production buildings and fully upgrade them. Some players leave some of their elixir gatherers and mines outside of the wall so that the attacking player can destroy them without destroying everything in their base. It’s often a better practice to leave lower priority buildings outside your walls, so that you can protect the better buildings and keep them within fire range.
3
Pick your battles
When it comes to actually attacking other clans, you will want to take a look at who you are attacking. There are quite a few things to consider before going in. You’ll want to look at their Town Hall level - if it’s much lower than yours, you will only be getting a small cut of the resources you earn. Taking a look at how many resources are available for you to take is important, as you don’t want to waste your resources attacking smaller clans. You’ll want to, as a minimum, earn back the same resources you spent on your troops, so do keep that number in mind. If you are just looking to gain resources, it makes more sense to send in a handful of goblins and lose the battle instead of winning a huge battle and costing a bunch of resources in the process.
Before you actually deploy your first troop, you will want to look for a resource to target. If you are going for trophies, you will need to invest a lot of troops to get two or three stars on your attack. You will also want to focus on elixir reserves to earn back the resources spent on these troops. From there, you will want to target the most powerful defences for those resources. Giants are good at drawing fire from towers initially, but then you will want wall breakers to breach and more giants to destroy the defences there. Barbarians, archers and wizards can make light work of structures once areas of the base are cleared of cannon and mortar fire. Goblins are best used as a bee-line for resources. You will need to make sure that you aren’t putting in too many troops though, as you want to win without using too many of your own resources.
You do not have any direct control over your troops, so instead, you need to have knowledge of your unit’s favourite targets when you deploy them. Barbarians will go towards the nearest building, which means they can often go for heavily guarded towers and instead be destroyed. Sending in wall breakers and giants can then open new paths so that you can find a more strategic approach. Experienced players will find ways to funnel troops into traps, so do keep an eye out.
4
Take advantage of Sheilds
When you inevitably get attacked, it sucks. However, if 30 percent of your town is destroyed or your Town Hall itself is destroyed, you will get a 12 hour shield. If 90 percent of your base is completely obliterated, you will get an extra four hours on your shield. Any shield can be an advantage, as long as you plan it right. What you don’t want to do is start attacking right away, as that will cancel out your shield immediately.
You will want to take this time to figure out how you can improve your economy, build up your army, upgrade towers or stockpile and spend resources before you get attacked again. If you want to get a shield quickly, it’s best to move your Town Hall out of the walls, so that it can be easily destroyed. You will lose trophies and resources with this, but the amount of time you can get from the safety can be well worth it. If you have a long shield and still want to battle, you can always take a wack at Clan Wars, as they don’t affect your shield at all.
Once you have a shield, make sure you keep an eye on the timer. When it expires, you will get some extra time where you are able to attack other clans, but nobody can attack you. This duration varies depending on what league you are in, but it’s worth planning out your attacks and using this buffer to your advantage.
You also can’t be attacked while you are online and playing in the app, so if you want to keep your Clash of Clans base completely protected, you can always keep the app running on your phone or tablet for as long as possible.
5
Join a Clan
Once you have upgraded your Town Hall level to the max, played through most of the single-player levels and rebuilt your castle, you will be a seasoned pro. This is when you will want to start doing coordinated attacks with a clan to help bring in some big resource halls! Once you have joined a clan, you can call them in for back-up on both attacks and defences, but you will be expected to contribute too - in the form of your own troops. Don’t take out more favours then you can give back!
You can also use this space to talk to your clan, get advice from those who have been playing longer than you and find out what they are doing next. Your clan may want to get deep into league play or spend time just giving each other advice. Either way, it’s a great resource once you get high enough in the game.
6
Clan Wars tips
As we have mentioned Clan Wars above, let’s dive into some strategy to Clan Wars. In Clan Wars, you can attack other clans even if you have a shield on. You will want to attack unstarred villages first, as you and your clan will gain the most from them, then move to letting the game’s matchmaker figure out who you should face off next. If you end up successfully beating tougher clans, it is worth keeping your allies in mind, as they may have trouble keeping up and dealing with the increase in challenge. If you go for battles that are easy, you can also end up taking away good opponents for lower-level allies, forcing them into battles that they can’t win. You’ll want to know where you should stand in Clan Wars, and help your clan out the bet you can.
When it comes to Clan Wars, you do have an entire day to prepare for war before it kicks off. You can use the scout function to target your enemy’s base and understand their current layout. From there, you are able to build your army up - with the goal of defeating it in mind. If the walls are low level, you can aim towards the land. If the air defences haven’t been upgraded, make sure you have balloons. You can take advantage of your Clan chat to make requests for the types of troops you want to send in. If you have a good idea of your enemy’s strengths and weaknesses, you can use them to better your odds.
We hope that his article will help you become a better player than any Clash of Clans hack ever could!