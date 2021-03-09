When it comes to the game itself, you have the option to build your base leaning towards the way you want to play. You can decide to have a base more able to collect resources or one more able to fight other players and dominate. You will often be teetering in-between both of these options, but leaning one way or another will help you decide what to upgrade and focus on - and planning can help you further along in the game.

If you are looking to build an aggressive leaning base, you will want to build up your town hall first, then your elixir production - to start stockpiling resources from the beginning of the game. You can then get your barracks and camps up and upgraded, to build up your army. Neither of these structures will be beneficial to raiders to destroy, so they can be placed outside your town walls without any worry. Next, you will want to add in some walls and cannons to secure the middle of your base. After you have some defences, you can get the laboratory to upgrade your troops, the spell factory to add offensive power and gold mines to help upgrade structures.

It’s worth noting that matchmaking is based on trophy count, so you might consider keeping your count intentionally low, so that you can be super powerful against lower-level players and do keep an eye on who you are fighting when you are a lower level so that you don’t end up destroying yourself!

When building a defensive base, you will want to upgrade your town hall, then your walls, then your defensive structures (the mortar, archer tower, and cannons, in that order). Your placement of these towers will also be key - your mortar and air defence should be close to the middle and well protected as they are the most important. Once you have these defences up, you should focus on your resource production buildings and fully upgrade them. Some players leave some of their elixir gatherers and mines outside of the wall so that the attacking player can destroy them without destroying everything in their base. It’s often a better practice to leave lower priority buildings outside your walls, so that you can protect the better buildings and keep them within fire range.