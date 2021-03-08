During our LaunchPad #3 stream a few weeks back we took a closer look at Legendary Games' upcoming tactical RPG, Necromunda: Gang Skirmish, which is based on the tabletop game. Today, the developers have announced that it will be launching globally for iOS and Android on March 11th, that's this Thursday!

The Necromunda universe is littered with outlaws, bounty hunters, thieves and gunslingers, all of whom are constantly battling against one another in an attempt to gain control over the Underhive. It's a pretty dangerous place to live, basically.

You will take control of an upcoming gang that's looking to improve both their reputation and power within the Underhive. To earn your place in the world, you'll need to battle in a series of turn-based, strategy-focused battles.

At launch, there will be four different starting factions available to choose from, with two more on their way shortly after launch. Legendary Games has also said they're committed to keeping the game packed with fresh content by promising to deliver fortnightly updates. You can check out some gameplay from our LaunchPad stream in the embedded video above to get an idea of how the battles will play out.

Discussing the game's impending release, Ewan Lamont, CEO Legendary Games said: “It has been four months in live beta testing during which time we have built up a really valued test community and used player feedback to really hone it down to a great, compelling experience.”

Necromunda: Gang Skirmish is set to release on the App Store and Google Play later this week on March 11th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.