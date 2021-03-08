To celebrate International Women's Day 2021 Zynga has teamed up with Girls Who Code to raise awareness and support for women looking to work in tech. They have pledged $100,000 from their Social Impact Fund to help Girls Who Code's ongoing efforts to support women's education in this sector from 3rd grade and beyond, including once they're in the workplace.

In addition, they will also be running a campaign in Small Giant Games' popular match-3 title Empires & Puzzles. They're asking players to change their alliance description to include the hashtag #ChooseToChallenge, the theme of this year's International Women's Day, to raise awareness among its player base.

Elsewhere, from today until March 14th, a raised hand emoji has been added to the in-game chat function whilst those who participate in the event will be given a raised hand avatar pin to keep permanently. For more information about the wonderful, ongoing work from Girls Who Code, check out their official website.

Discussing the partnership, Dr. Tarika Barrett, incoming CEO at Girls Who Code said: “We know that passionate, diverse, ambitious young women are the key to transforming our workplace and our world.”

She added: “We’re excited to partner with Zynga this International Women’s Day to send a loud signal to young women everywhere that they belong in technology and that they have support in their journey from school into the workforce. Zynga and Girls Who Code share a vision of a more fair and equitable workforce, where women of all backgrounds rise to the top.”

Empires & Puzzles is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

