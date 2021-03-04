tinyBuild, a developer which is no stranger to funny and weird concepts, has released Kill It With Fire on iOS and Android to coincide with its launch on consoles.

In Kill It With Fire, you’re tasked with disposing of the common house spider which has invaded your property. Armed to the teeth with fire, bullets and explosives, you have a wide variety of different weapons to get rid of the invasive pest.

You’re given state of the art equipment used to track these spiders across suburbia and burn everything in your path. You can check out what the game has to offer from the trailer embedded below. I’ll pop in a huge arachnophobia warning here though.

There are hundreds of potential hiding spots for the spiders to sit in, so finding them won’t be so easy. And once you do, all manner of chaos is unleashed as you torch everything in sight to ensure you got it.

Yes that’s right, officer. There “was” a spider.

We're back with another week of tinyCLIPS. This week we're bringing you a clip from RevSven playing Kill It With Fire! ???? Remember to use #tinyCLIPS on all socials if you have a clip that you would like to be featured???? Clip from @RevSvenTV #gamingclips #streamer pic.twitter.com/fbGEMLJG9A — tinyBuild (@tinyBuild) February 27, 2021

Kill It With Fire features many unique weapons and eight different species of arachnid to smush. It originally launched on PC last year, but today’s release not only brings it to iOS and Android, but also Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S using backwards compatibility.

You can play Kill It With Fire now by downloading it from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.