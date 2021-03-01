Are you familiar with Rhino Games' digital card game Mythgard? We've covered it a few times here on Pocket Gamer and today we've teamed up with the developers to give your collection a little boost, or even a kick-start if you're yet to dabble with the CCG.

Rhino Games have given us our own special code that will net those who use it a bunch of cards. If you're a fan of control-oriented decks you'll be particularly interested in this one as our code unlocks cards from the Aztlan (Yellow) faction.

Aztlan decks look to keep control of the game using powerful board wipes such as Misanthropia whilst also boasting some excellent minion buffs. This includes Sacrificial Alter, which will help your minions grow increasingly more powerful over time. So, if you're looking to boost your collection, our code is:

“PocketGamerAztlan”

By entering the above you'll unlock one of the most powerful mythic cards in the game, Sapo, The Devourer. In addition to that, you'll also obtain 14 other mythics including the likes of Twin Junah, Twin Blanque and Orbital Jamming Satellite alongside 30 rares and a plethora of commons and uncommons from the core set.

It's worth noting, however, that due to various App Store policies, this code won't work on iOS devices. However, since Mythgard is cross-platform you can enter the code on either a PC or an Android device to get the cards on iOS.

Since leaving open beta last year, Mythgard has received The Winter War expansion alongside taking the first steps to becoming an esport. The recent update introduced 140 new cards alongside 2 powers and paths.

Mythgard is available now over on the App Store, Google Play and Steam. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.