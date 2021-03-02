The vast world of MOBAs doesn't cease to amaze us with new launches and unique additions, and that seems to be exactly the case with Onmyoji: Arena. If you thought the stunning graphics from Onmyoji couldn't translate well into an action-packed game, you'd be surprised to learn otherwise.

In Onmyoji: Arena you get to play as your favorite Onmyoji character and try to take down enemies in 5v5 PvP battles. If you don't know exactly what that means, let me refresh your memory. Do you know about a fairly famous game called League of Legends (or League of Legends: Wild Rift)? Well, that's one signature game of the MOBA genre. Other memorable titles are Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Arena of Valor to name a few.

Today, we're going to take a look at some beginner tips for Onmyoji: Arena to help you get better at the game and get a general understanding of how to rank up.

Of course, being a mean MOBA player myself, I will add some extra (advanced) tips to help you out, just in case you want to learn everything there is to know about Onmyoji: Arena! So, we'll start off with a basic strategy guide, and then we'll move on to the more advanced Onmyoji tips.

Select the best region according to where you play from

This is something that you should never overlook and it's why we decided to cover it first in this Onmyoji Arena guide. There are two main servers, and you should choose the best server for your area. If you choose a different server than the one matching your area, the delay (or ping) you will experience in the game can be quite a deal-breaker.

Asia server is ideal for the following regions: SEA, Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia. The World server is dedicated to NA, EU, South America, and all the other non-Asian regions.

Choose the right lane for your playstyle in Onmyoji Arena

Depending on how you like to play (generally speaking what your playstyle is), you should choose the lane accordingly. If you like to be a healer or support your allies, you will go in the bottom lane - if you want to play tank or fighter characters (or Samurai, Ninja) you can go into the top lane or jungle, and if you want to play a ranged damage dealer, the mid lane is usually the place to be.

Below you can find all the lanes, as well as the type of champions that can usually be found playing there:

Some of the best roles we'll cover in our Onmyoji: Arena guide for complete beginners are Tank, Samurai or Marksman (and sometimes Support) because you can learn easily learn them and they can be quite forgiving. Of course, going pro as a player of any of these roles will take some time, just like it would any other role. But, for start, if you want to play something fairly simple and impactful, these are could be some of the options you can go for.

Always make objectives your number one priority

Every MOBA has its own similarities and differences - the main similarity between Onmyoji: Arena and the other MOBA titles is that the objectives of the games align. You need to make the objectives (towers, important jungle camps, enemy base) your priority.

Let me give you some quick tips on how to prioritize objectives:

You shouldn't chase kills if you can take a tower.

Try to last hit the minions so you can get the Gold they drop. If you don't last hit them, you will only get the EXP and the Gold will be lost.

Make sure to check the mini-map at all times to see where your team and the enemy team are. If you spot one of your teammates is in danger, use the pings to let them know.

Do not force fights if you are behind - try to catch up and reach your item power spike before you start fighting.

If you cannot contest an objective, then try to take something else in return while the enemy team is busy with the said objective.

Never overextend if you don't have a teammate to help you out in case an enemy catches you off-guard.

Towers win you the game, so make sure you take them whenever possible.

Push the waves before going back to base. If you push the minions under the enemy tower, the tower will kill them and thus the Gold from these minions will be denied for your opposing laner.

Learn only one Onmyoji Arena role, and a handful of heroes

If you really want to get good at the game, you need to start slow. That means you should try to focus on learning one role that you like, and a few heroes that can fit into that role. For example, if you want to play Support, you could focus on learning Hako Shoujo, Bakekujira, and Kusa. They can be viable in most cases, and you will never be out of options if an enemy picks one of them.

You shouldn't try to learn all the roles because you will not excel at them. If you play one game middle (where you roam and play aggressively) and the next one Tank in the Orochi lane, then you will have a harder time transitioning between them.

Keep a cool head

I know very well just how tilting a game can become. Let's say your team members don't really know how to play, and they end up dying 7 times to their opposing laner. That can never be fun, but you should never start trash-talking in chat.

Try to keep a cool head, and do everything that you can from your position to bounce the game back. You can use the post-game report option (in the post-game lobby), and take a break after such a match, to have a fresh perspective on the next game.

Trust me - it's never a good idea to play game after game when you're angry because it will only result in you losing multiple games in a row!

Do your quests and take part in the events of Onmyoji Arena

If you play a lot, you might want to consider buying the battle pass

There are a lot of events running in Onmyoji: Arena. These events change almost every week, so you should try to be active, play to earn all the rewards that you can, and never miss something that is time-limited. For example, there can be limited heroes (like Inuyasha or Ichigo) which you can obtain by simply playing the game during the time-limited event.Is the Onmyoji: Arena Battle Pass worth it? I've wondered this quite a bit, and the conclusion came in fast - it's definitely worth it. If you play the game every day, you should really invest the $10 in it, because it's going to give you good rewards for that money. You will not only get vouchers, champion skins, and favor packs, but also plenty of BP coins and tons of other rewards that you can exchange in the Pass Shop.

Save your Coins in Onmyoji Arena

Fix the presets for your main Shikigami

Last but not least, adjust your Settings to fit your playstyle

Another thing I would suggest is that you save your Coins and only spend them when you know exactly which Shikigami you want to get. It's never ideal to spend all your Coins on units that you might never use, so just keep them for start. Once you reach Master ranking with your main Shikigami, you can get their evolved Skin for about 11k Coins!In the Prepare option, you can check out various customizations for your characters. I suggest that you create new Onmyodo pages for each of the heroes you play, depending on how you want to play them. Also, make sure you check all the other options to get familiar with everything else that you need to know in the game.It's never fun to play a game that doesn't feel good - you might like to have auto-target on towers, or you might want to focus on something else entirely (or on nothing at all). Nothing's set in stone, so head on to the Settings menu in the top right corner of the screen and try out all the custom settings to find the one that feels best for you.

Make sure you try them out in the Practice - Trial mode before you go into other PvP modes, because you can quick and re-make the game as many times as you like!

