Bandai Namco has released a new update for One Piece Treasure Cruise to coincide with the game’s sixth anniversary on mobile.

The latest update for the mobile RPG introduces a new in-game event which runs from today until 19th March, and is filled with many treats and gifts for regular players.

The One Piece Treasure Cruise sixth anniversary celebration includes the addition of new Sugo Fest-exclusive versions of fan favourite characters from the anime’s Whole Cake Island arc, including Luffy and Sanji, Germa 66 and Sweet 3 Generals.

Furthermore, the sixth anniversary Super Sugo-Fest allows you to have a 3x chance to recruit Sugo-Fest characters and receive one free 10+1 Rare Recruit per day during the whole event.

Check out this trailer for the full rundown on what to expect from the sixth anniversary event.

Some of the new reward events coming with the anniversary include Face Off which you can team up against each other for rewards based on combined high scores, and Blitz Battle where you can complete quests and earn rewards based on your accumulated ranking points. There’s also The Great Escape, where you must clear special missions within a certain number of turns which will present you with special rewards.

Meanwhile, there’s also a daily login bonus present for the whole event, giving you the chance to earn Rainbow Gems. You can also earn these from Chopperman missions and event quests.

If you want to check out this new content, you can download One Piece Treasure Cruise now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game containing adverts and in-app purchases.