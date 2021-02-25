Wargaming's World of Tank Blitz has recently been updated to version 7.7 which introduces 5 brand-new Czechoslovakian vehicles to the game. They will become part of the European Tech Tree and will consist of medium tanks that range from Tier VI all the way to X.

The new arrivals promise to be both dynamic and manoeuvrable machines. Much like the Swedish and Italian branches, the Czechoslovakian vehicles can be researched from the Tier V Strv m/42. Two of the new tanks boast guns with excellent penetration and high single-shot damage whilst the remaining three make use of an auto-loading system.

The five new tanks added with the update are:

Škoda T 25 (Tier VI)

Konštrukta T-34/100 (Tier VII)

TVP VTU Koncept (Tier VIII)

Škoda T 50 (Tier IX)

TVP 50/51 (Tier X)

Discussing the new tanks, Andrey Ryabovol, World of Tanks Product Director said: “It’s a great feeling when we bring new vehicles to the game for our players to enjoy, and our European community have been eagerly awaiting these steel beasts.”

They added: “With every new tank we introduce, we also introduce a new challenge: there are weakspots, strengths, playstyles and more to discover.”

Elsewhere in World of Tanks Blitz, a brand-new operation called Collesuem has been teased. This will commence on March 1st. As the name suggests, this will see tankers in a Gladiator-style setting where they will be tasked with completing various missions to earn rewards including a unique tank, camo and profile background.

World of Tanks Blitz is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

