NetEase Games has announced Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is getting the Zangetsu DLC on iOS and Android following the release of Iga’s Back Pack earlier this month.

Zangetsu was the main playable character in the earlier Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, before becoming a boss and non-player character in the story of Ritual of the Night. The upcoming Zangetsu mode DLC will restore his status in the series as a playable character.

He is a demon hunter by trade who has dedicated the last ten years of his life to slaying demons. He despises the Alchemists for bringing these demons to Earth and vows to kill all of them who still roam the world. At some point in his journey he lost his left eye and right arm, and created a prosthetic arm out of that he functions using a special Ofuda spell, also granting him the ability to see the auras of the living and the dead.

The Zangetsu DLC comes after the earlier Iga’s Back Pack update which released this month. This DLC added three free modes to play as well as a new boss.

The reveal of the Zangetsu DLC also coincides with a video uploaded by ArtPlay where series’ producer Koji Igarashi, best known for his work on the Castlevania series, has answered a series of questions submitted by fans.

“The big firm that I worked for has dabbled in mobile games before, but unfortunately they didn’t get to meet players,” Igarashi states his feelings on Bloodstained’s mobile ports. “Suffice to say that there has been some attempts without everyone knowing. But an official mobile game development like this one is the first time."

"Speaking about the mobile version of Bloodstained, it actually is the console game that we’ve put years of work into. And since we’ve been developing console games, we kinda know how the market will react. But entering the new market of mobile games, how will new players say about our work? For that, we are both expecting and nervous.”

The whole interview is available above and is worth a watch for any fans of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. You can download it now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store.

