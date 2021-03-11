Clash of Clans is a kingdom building strategy game with a massive audience and tons of players constantly trying to make sure their kingdom is perfect and that they have a good enough army to defeat anyone they try to pillage. The game itself is pretty simple in concept, you build a kingdom, defend it, and then attack other kingdoms in hopes of gaining loot. You can play Clash of Clans quite casually, taking on smaller villages and keeping yours small but compact, but there is room to strategise, look up the best layouts for your kingdoms, and more.

A lot of games are similar to Clash of Clans

If you have been playing Clash of Clans and are looking for something new, something a bit different or just want to have more options when it comes to playing games that are similar enough. We have compiled a list of kingdom building games that have PvP elements, just like Clash of Clans, for you to download right now.

Furthermore, if you are still playing CoC don't miss out on our Free gems guide!