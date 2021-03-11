Clash of Clans is a kingdom building strategy game with a massive audience and tons of players constantly trying to make sure their kingdom is perfect and that they have a good enough army to defeat anyone they try to pillage. The game itself is pretty simple in concept, you build a kingdom, defend it, and then attack other kingdoms in hopes of gaining loot. You can play Clash of Clans quite casually, taking on smaller villages and keeping yours small but compact, but there is room to strategise, look up the best layouts for your kingdoms, and more.
A lot of games are similar to Clash of Clans
If you have been playing Clash of Clans and are looking for something new, something a bit different or just want to have more options when it comes to playing games that are similar enough. We have compiled a list of kingdom building games that have PvP elements, just like Clash of Clans, for you to download right now.
Did you know that Supercells, the creator of Clash of Clans, have made other games that are quite similar to Clash of Clans? Boom Beach is essentially Clash of Clans on a tropical island, but there is more to it than meets the eye. In Boom Beach, the combat and tactical abilities of the game is much more polished, allowing you to actually earn victories, instead of paying your way to a bigger army that can then crush others.
Castle Clash is quite similar to Clash of Clans in the way that you build up your kingdom, powering up minions who fight for you and taking on other people’s kingdoms in hopes of destroying them, however, you and your friends can team up to take on massive bosses in the challenge arena, scoring you some extra loot and allowing you to work with the friends that you have made along the way.
If you are interested in pirates, there is a pirated themed Clash of Clans for you! Much of this game is themed around pirates, from the buildings you can place to the minions you can create. Along with building and attacking other people’s lands, you can also explore uncharted islands, finding new areas and ships, and mapping out larger monsters, landmarks, and merchant ships to trade with. Riches can be found, but so can dangers.
If you thought Call of Duty was only a shooter, you haven’t actually seen Call of Duty: Heroes yet! This game is a base builder, with strategic elements, and brings a new look at the Clash of Clans model. If you are a fan of Call of Duty, you might find it interesting that you can summon heroes from the CoD series, allowing them to use their skills to battle other player’s kingdoms, keeping you ahead of the game.
Siegefall takes some notes from Clash of Clans but adds card collecting into the mix! You can train troops, level up your heroes and build your kingdom up with new buildings that will keep you safe. But on top of all that, you can collect spell cards that can help you heal troops and summon dragons! These cards can really help you if you are against more powerful bases.
If you are looking to play together with other friends and help each other out, Guardian Kingdoms allows you to join your allies, jumping into any battle they are in, and helping them dominate the field. Along with setting up your kingdom, upgrading heroes, and the usual, you can sometimes conquer much more powerful areas just by having your friends there fighting with you.
Dawn of Titans is a more graphically pleasing take on Clash of Clans. The amount of minions in the game is also much greater, allowing you to control an army of thousands instead of dozens, giving you the feel of actually going into war. Dawn of Titans has a campaign mode as well as online PvP. There are also often special events, which can keep you coming back for more.
Jungle Heat is like a less intense version of Clash of Clans, with tons of little features that just make the game easier to sink your teeth into. Being able to see an enemies camp by spending some gold before making an attack, for example, can really help you start to understand this style of game and play it fully. This game holds your hand but is good for getting started in the genre.
Gods of Olympus has a Greek God twist, where there are 12 Olympians that rule the land. You need to command the gods of Olympus and use them to kill enemies and units that stand in your way. There is still kingdom-building, upgrading, and more. You’ll spend a lot of the game controlling the gods though, and ensuring they make the right moves.
Another game brought to you by the creators of Clash of Clans, Clash Royale is quite similar to Clash of Clans. One of the standout differences is that there is a multiplayer mode that has the Royales - all of your favourite Clash of Clans troops, defence and even dragons! You need to defend the king and princesses, build up a clan, and duel players!