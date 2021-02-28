Updated on February 28th, 2021

Candy Crush Saga is a match-3 game that has been around for quite some time. Everyone knows of the game and it seems like everyone also knows someone that does play it. With cute candies, lovely graphics, and so many levels - it’s easy to see how addicted people can get to this simple match-3 game. As you get deeper into the game, however, you might find yourself quite challenged with the levels to come.

Then, you might start to wonder, how many levels does Candy Crush Saga have? At one point in time, the levels were randomly generated, but that seemed to have moved towards releasing new levels every week, on Wednesday, so that the game gets a new burst of unique levels, ready for playing!

How many levels does Candy Crush Saga have in 2021?

So, how many levels are in Candy Crush Saga as of February 28th, 2021?within 591 episodes, on Android, iOS, Amazon devices and Facebook versions of the game. You can keep up to date with the number of levels there are, through King’s forums.

Each Wednesday, there are 30, 45 or 60 additional levels added. Sometimes, the forums have polls that you can take part in to help influence how many levels will be added per week, for the next few updates.

On their forums, they actually collect feedback on the new levels that are released and take community suggestions into consideration when creating new batches of levels for the game, so it’s a great place to hang out - not only for tips but also to help design the next new batch that come in through your comments and feedback.

Candy Crush Saga is said to be a Saga that never ends, and with new levels constantly being added, it does look like there is no end in sight.

Want more? Check out our 22 other Candy Crush Saga articles!