Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Annie guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Annie guide below:

Next up on our WIld Rift champions, we are going to cover Annie, the Dark Child. She is a powerful mage, who can be played both as a support and a mid laner. Annie's kit is quite a unique one, in the sense that she can deal a lot of damage and survive quite well in most situations.

Her most signature feature would probably be her teddy bear, Tibbers. Annie is fairly easy to play, but unlike in League of Legends, in Wild Rift, her Skill 1 is a targeted ability. Also, she doesn't need a target to cast it, and she can use it to charge up her passive anytime.

>

League of Legends: Wild Rift Annie's skills

Pyromania (Passive)

After casting 4 spells, Annie's next offensive spell will stun the target.

Disintegrate (Skill 1)

Annie hurls a Mana infused fireball, dealing damage in a small area and refunding the Mana cost and half its cooldown if it destroys the target.

Incinerate (Skill 2)

Annie casts a blazing cone of fire, dealing damage to all enemies in the area.

Molten Shield (Skill 3)

Annie shields Tibbers or an allied champion, absorbing damage. Enemies who attack the shield take damage.

Summon: Tibbers (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Annie wills her bear Tibbers to life, dealing damage to units in the area. Tibbers can attack and also burns enemies that stand near him.

How to combo as Annie

- Stack up the passive -> Flash -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1 -> Skill 2

Depending on the situation, Annie can have quite a few combos. Most of them have a high burst of damage, which makes her a great engage support. As a mid laner, she can also engage but will have slightly less survivability. However, she will more than make up for it with the increased amounts of damage she will do.

This is one of the most powerful engages she has. With a fully stacked passive and by casting her ultimate, she will have AoE stun. Basically, if she is full AP build, she will most likely be able to one-shot any squishy champion with this combo.

- Stack up the passive -> Skill 1 -> Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1

This combo is great for stunning and damaging one enemy since her Skill 1 is a single target ability.

- Stack up the passive -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1 (pre-level 5) or Stack up the passive -> Flash -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1

Before obtaining the ultimate, Annie can also pull off an engage with her kit, but she will have to follow it up by Ignite and probably another teammate for additional damage.

Additional Annie tips:

- Use your Skill 3 on yourself to cast it on Tibbers as well, once he's summoned.

- Use your Skill 3 on allies, to boost their movement speed or mitigate some damage.

In what order to level up the skills?

On Annie, depending on where you play her (support or mid), you will level up differently.

This is how you will level up Annie Mid:

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3, and whenever you have the chance, add a point into your ultimate.

This is how you will level up Annie Support:

Level 1: Skill 3

Level 2: Skill 1

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 3

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 3

Level 7: Skill 3

Keep leveling Skill 3 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 1, and lastly on Skill 2. Don't forget to add a point into your ultimate whenever you can.

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

or

Exhaust: Exhausts the target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Annie - The best runes for mid lane

Wild Rift Annie - The best runes for Support

Wild Rift Annie - The best items for Mid lane

Wild Rift Annie - The best items for Support

Boots

Ionian Stasis is generally the main choice of boots because they will help you engage and survive for longer in any situation.

If you would like to examine if Annie is currently meta, check out our Wild Rift Tier List!

Want more? Check out our 94 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!