In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Seraphine guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. This is what you will find in the Seraphine guide below:

Seraphine, the Starry-Eyed Songstress is the next Wild Rift champion we will cover. Seraphine's kit makes it so that she can be played both as a mid laner mage or aggressive support because she's simply that awesome!

If you would, you could even consider her a Sona v2.0. Basically, her skills are extremely similar to Sona's, except she has a lot more crowd control and a lot less healing. As for damage, depending on the build, she can be a beast - quite literally.

Although Seraphine is quite squishy (has a very low DEF and not a lot of HP), when she's surrounded by teammates, she can provide a lot in terms of damage, support, and sustain. I would recommend her for a complete beginner, as long as you play a couple of games beforehand to get used to her range.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Seraphine's skills

Stage Presence (Passive)

Every third ability cast will Echo, casting it again. Casting Seraphine's abilities grant a Note to nearby allies. For each Note, Seraphine's next basic attack gains Attack Range and bonus damage.

High Note (Skill 1)

Seraphine deals damage in an area, increased by enemies' missing Health.

Surround Sound (Skill 2)

Seraphine shields all nearly ally champions and grants them Movement Speed. If Seraphine is already shielded, nearby allies are healed, increasing for each ally.

Beat Drop (Skill 3)

Seraphine deals damage and slows enemies. If the enemy is already slowed, they are rooted instead. If they are already rooted, they are stunned instead.

Encore (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Seraphine deals damage in a line, charming and slowing enemies. Encore extends if it touches an ally or enemy champion.

How to combo as Seraphine in Wild Rift

You could say that Seraphine has quite a few combos. Having played her for quite a bit, I've gotten familiar with most of them, but I really suggest that you practice her beforehand. The reasoning behind that is that it's not always easy to land her full combo, since the area can be quite difficult to pinpoint all the time.

Also, since she has good synergy with other allies that slow or immobilize enemy champions, you need to know when to actually cast her Skill 3, and whether or not you need it empowered.

- For empowered Skill 2: Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 2

This combo is the best for supports, or in team fights, but it's also the longest one. The shield cooldown is the longest out of all three skills, so you should always use it only when necessary, and not to proc the passive. Also, never use the shield as a random skill for charging the double-cast - it's almost never worth it.

- For empowered Skill 1: Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1

The cooldown of Skill 1 is fairly low, so you can use it twice in fairly quick succession for the double-cast.

- For empowered Skill 3: Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3

This is one of the very few times when you can start your combo with Skill 2 because if you're aiming for double-cast Skill 3, you aim to root or stun the enemies. Therefore, chances are you won't need a shield right away to mitigate damage, and you'll have it right back in about 8-10 seconds.

- Double-cast Skill 3 -> Skill 1

This is not a super-duper combo per se, but rather a skill cast that will be useful in most situations. The first Skill 3 cast will slow the enemies down, while the second one will root them for a second. While they're rooted, you can then quickly use Skill 1 to poke them in the lane.

- Skill 1 -> Skill 2 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 4

This combo, if you start it at 0 stacks, will double-cast skill 3 and root them in place. You can then use your ultimate (Skill 4) to charm the enemies. This combo is extremely useful in team fights.

- Flash -> Skill 4 -> Skill 3 -> Skill 1

If you're looking for a flashy skill combo that features the element of surprise, you can maximize it by using Flash (in front of the enemies), then quickly stun them by using Skill 3, and lastly, use Skill 1 for additional damage. If you want to, you can even auto-attack an enemy to proc the passive notes for extra damage.

In what order to level up the skills?

For Seraphine, depending on how you plan on playing her, you want to level up her skills as follows:

- For Support Seraphine:

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 2

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 2

Level 7: Skill 2

Keep leveling Skill 2 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 1, and lastly on Skill 3. Don't forget to keep adding 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate) whenever possible.

- For Mage Seraphine:

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Don't forget to keep adding 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate) whenever possible.

Wild Rift Seraphine - The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

: Exhausts the target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

or

Ignite: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

The best runes for Support Seraphine

The best runes for Mage Seraphine

The best items for Support Seraphine:

The best items for Mage Seraphine

Boots:

Ionian Stasis is the boot you want in case the enemy has a lot of all-ins or assassins that can one-shot Seraphine.

Ionian Redemption is the usual choice since it provides area AoE heal for all allies, and a little damage to the enemies caught inside.

Ionian Shadows is a great choice that can work well in most situations since it slows down enemies, which Seraphine can then root with her Skill 3.

