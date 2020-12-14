505 Games, Curve Digital and developer No Brakes Games has announced today that their quirky puzzle platformer Human Fall Flat has received two new levels on iOS and Android. Both were initially released on the Steam version of the game earlier this year but now have arrived for mobile players to enjoy.

They were also joint winners in Curve Digital’s 2019 Human Fall Flat Worldwide Workshop competition. This saw fans creating and submitting in-game levels for a chance to win a cash prize alongside having their stage added to the game itself.

The first is called Thermal and was created by Manuel “Swiety Krab” Nowak. It sees players stumbling through snowy peaks before reaching deep underground caverns that are brimming with gold. It can be played with up to three friends online as they interact with giant mining machines to help navigate the various caverns. Nowak was awarded $10,000 for the level's design quality and replayability.

The second of the two levels is called Factory, which was created by Tyler “Gotcha” Ehninger. It sees players hauling heavy machinery whilst crossing conveyor belts, cogs and flames in search of an exit. This stage was chosen as a winner because the judges enjoyed the aesthetic and Easter Egg radios that are scattered throughout.

This update is the first of several that 505 Games, Curve Digital and No Brakes Games have planned for the whacky puzzler. Presumably, there will be a continued focus on celebrating the creativity of the game's dedicated fanbase with additional post-launch levels.

Human: Fall Flat is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 or your local equivalent.