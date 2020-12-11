Fizz, the Tidal Trickster, is our next champion on the list. He's one of those champions that might even surprise you with the sheer amount of damage that he does, not to mention the opponents. His kit falls somewhere in between a mage and an assassin, but I'd say that he's definitely more of an assassin.

Fizz is a champion that is not easy to play and requires some basic game knowledge in order to actually make him viable. He is extremely mobile, and that makes him one of the best champions that can dive the enemy tower for a kill and get back out without drawing tower aggro or taking damage from the tower shots.

In my entire League of Legends history (which is about 6 years now), I'd say that Fizz is the one champion that is always a great pick, as long as the player who mastered it knows what they're doing. He can one-shot almost every champion if he's ahead, and to top it all off, he also has a mean ultimate that knocks enemies up.

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Fizz guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. This is what you will find in the Fizz guide below:

- Fizz' skills

- Skill combos

- Skill level-up order

- Summoner spells

- Runes

- Items

Make sure you stay up-to-date with our latest Wild Rift strategy guides, tips and tricks by checking out our League of Legends: Wild Rift hub.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Fizz' skills:

Seastone Trident (Passive)

Fizz's attacks deal additional damage over time.

Urchin Strike (Skill 1)

Fizz dashes through his target, dealing magic damage and applying on-hit effects.

Rending Wave (Skill 2)

Empowers Fizz' next attack to deal bonus damage, and killing a unit resets Rending Wave's cooldown. Additional attacks deal more damage.

Playful / Trickster (Skill 3)

Fizz hops into the air, landing gracefully upon his spear and becoming untargetable. From this position, Fizz can either slam the ground or choose to jump again before smashing back down.

Chum the Waters (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Fizz tosses a fish in a direction that attaches to any champion that touches it, slowing the target. After a short delay, a shark erupts from the ground, knocking up the target and knocking any nearby enemies aside. All enemies hit are dealt magic damage and slowed.

How to combo as Fizz:

Combo auto-attacks with Skill 2

So... brace yourself because this is going to be a long one.

Fizz has quite a lot of great combos since his kit allows you to dive the enemy in multiple ways, catch up with them, and much more. However, one element that's often overlooked is his Skill 2 damage over time. For bigger damage output, you always want to wait for a couple of seconds so his Skill 2 will proc the damage over time, and that should help you will most 1v1 trades in the laning phase.

If you can take advantage of this and auto-attack enemies with your Skill 2 activated, that is going to give you a big advantage over time. Of course, this is ideal before you hit level 5 and have the ultimate (and before the opponent has their ultimate as well).

You can bully your opponents before level 5

Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 2

This is a great combo that will let you deal quite a bit of damage to the enemies before you hit level 5 (or even kill them). Since Fizz can dash through to the enemy and tag to them, most opponents who are not familiar with the champion or simply forget that he has damage over time will slowly die to his passive + Skill 2 empowered attacks.

You can all-in after level 5

Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Protobelt (if you have it, otherwise jump to Skill 3)-> Skill 3 -> auto-attack -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1

Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 (assuming you need to get back to safety)

Skill 4 (ultimate) -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 -> auto-attack -> Skill 2 (you can time the Skill 3 in such a manner that you dodge some of the enemy's attacks/spells)

You can activate Skill 2 while you're inside Skill 3 for an added element of surprise

Another fun combo is the following one, which might take a little while to master:

Cast Skill 1 through a minion, to close the gap between you and the opponent. Them, use Skill 4 (ultimate) when you know they're in range. Finally, cast Skill 1 to the champion to finish them off.

These are just a few of the skill combos that you can proc on Fizz. Of course, there can be like a million more - it's all up to you and the situation, so I am not going to list absolutely everything.

In what order to level up the skills?

With Fizz you can

Level 1: Skill 3

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 1

Level 4: Skill 3

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 3

Level 7: Skill 3

Keep leveling Skill 3 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly Skill 1. Add a point to Skill 4 (ultimate) whenever it's available.

The best summoner spells for Fizz:

The best runes for Fizz:

The best items for Fizz:

Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

These items work amazingly well with Fizz in League of Legends: Wild Rift, because they will let him charge his ultimate a lot faster, which will result in more all-ins. Furthermore, Infinity Orb is almost perfectly made to fit Fizz' kit, since he can deal even more damage to low HP enemies.

Boots:

is great a great item for Fizz, since he can have an additional dash to help him catch the opponent by surprise.is the alternative option, which is great if you want to play safe or the opponent has too much crowd control.