Arknights, the popular tower defence game from Yostar Limited, is never short of in-game events and so it won't surprise you to learn that another has begun today. It's called Darknights Memoir and will introduce new operators to the game alongside taking a look into the past of a character called W.

The event is set to take place from today and run until December 30th with the side story being set before the plot of the main game. It follows W as they meet two other mercenaries and form a squad with them. They later take on a mission from an organisation called Babel.

During the event, there will be eight normal stages, six ex stages and one additional stage. Players will be able to collect Anonymous Tags throughout that can then be exchanged for materials, Furniture pieces and Sideroca’s Token from the event shop.

There will be four new operators added alongside the event. Three of them can be obtained through headhunting whilst players can redeem the other from the event shop. The redeemable operator is 5-Star Sideroca who dishes out Arts damage and will gain more ASPD and Resistance after beating a certain amount of enemies.

Beyond that, Phantom is a 6-Star Specialist who can be redeployed quickly after retreating whilst his Talent will allow him to summon a clone with the same abilities and some of his attributes. There's also 5-Star Supporter Shamare who will debuff enemies. Finally, 4-Star Guard Cutter will deal damage twice with their normal attack and restores SP for hitting enemies.

Arknights is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.