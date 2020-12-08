Next up on the list of champions we'll cover is Yasuo. He's one of two brothers whom I've had the pleasure of playing against a million times, and none of these times was particularly enjoyable. Of course, playing Yasuo is extremely fun, because you can use his skills in a lot of ways, both defensively and offensively.

But let's talk about the actual champion for a second. Yasuo is a fighter, with heavy assassin tendencies. His skillset might seem quite easy to pull off at the start but in fact, it's not as easy as it seems. You always need to think ahead, see which champions and creeps you can dive to and IF you have a way to get out.

He can be played in the top lane (Baron Lane) or mid lane because he can heavily influence the map. His wave clear is quite good, especially after an item or two, which will allow him to roam freely across the map. There are so many other things about Yasuo worth mentioning, but I will start with the most important ones: his skills and how to actually pull off a couple of basic combos (I won't write them all down, because then I'd be writing a Yasuo book).

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Yasuo guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them, to his build, skill combo, and runes. This is what you will find in the Yasuo guide below:

League of Legends: Wild Rift Yasuo's skills:

Way of the Wanderer (Passive)

Yasuo's Critical Strike Chance is doubled. Additionally, Yasuo builds toward a shield whenever he is moving. The shield triggers when he takes damage from a champion or monster.

Steel Tempest (Skill 1)

Thrusts forward, damaging all enemies in a line. On hit, grants a stack of Gathering Storm for a few seconds. At 2 stacks, Steel Tempest fires a whirlwind that knocks Airborne. Steel Tempest is treated as a basic attack and scales with all the same things.

Wind Wall (Skill 2)

Creates a moving wall that blocks all enemy projectiles for 4 seconds.

Sweeping Blade (Skill 3)

Dashes through target enemy, dealing magic damage. Each cast increases your next dash's base Damage, up to a max amount. Cannot be re-cast on the same enemy for a few seconds. If Steel Tempest is cast while dashing, it will strike as a circle.

Last Breath (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Blinks to an Airborne enemy champion, dealing physical damage and holding all Airborne enemies in the area in the air. Grants maximum Flow but resets all stacks of Gathering Storm. For a moderate time afterward, Yasuo's critical strikes gain significant Bonus Armor Penetration.

How to combo as Yasuo:

In what order to level up the skills?

Yasuo's Skill 1 is one of his "signature" skills, a.k.a. the tornado we all know and (not) love, especially if it's followed by Last Breath. His Skill 3 is the one that allows him to dash to minions and players, so these two should be your main focus, with his ultimate whenever it's possible to level it up. Wind Wall is not a priority, so you can keep just 1 point in it (adding more will only lower the cooldown).

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly Skill 2.

The best summoner spells for Yasuo:

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction

The best runes for Yasuo:

Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%)

Restores 80-360 Health and grants 30% bonus Movement Speed for 1 second to you and the most wounded nearby ally champion. Healing is halved for champions recently affected by Heal

Other good options to replace Hunter - Vampirism are Triumph, Weakness, or Brutal (for more Penetration).

The best items for Yasuo:

This build works great on Yasuo, because it makes him less of a squishy fighter assassin, and more like a "steady damage killing machine". Three of these items give Yasuo life steal, which will make it extremely difficult for the enemy to burst him down, even in extended team fights (unless they have Grievous Wounds).

Additionally, you could replace one of the items with Statikk Shiv and another with Guardian Angel, but believe me when I say, this build is extremely strong, and in 1v1 situations, he will be unkillable. It's more a matter of positioning and not taking unnecessary fights.

With these items, Yasuo can split push and take objectives quite fast and is less likely to die to burst damage from Lux, Annie, or any other champion that has CC and burst.

Boots:

Teleport Boots is one of the best boots you could get if you're planning to win games through objectives. At the moment not a lot of people are playing that because it's fairly easy to get around the map. However, on Yasuo it can work extremely well for split pushing and joining team fights, getting away from difficult situations, or drawing a couple of enemies towards you in a different lane (Yasuo could do very well in 1v2 situation, depending on the champions).

Mercury's Treads is the alternative option, which can work OK if the opponents have too much crowd control and Wind Wall is not enough.