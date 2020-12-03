Warner Bros. Games and HBO have released a major update to Game of Thrones: Conquest, which introduces more than 30 iconic characters from the Emmy Award-winning show into the game as Heroes, each with their own unique abilities and stats, poised to deploy their signature skills at your command.

The Heroes mechanic adds a new element of gameplay complexity as it influences the balance of power within Westeros as some of the most recognisable characters, like Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, or Cersei Lannister can be deployed onto the battlefield. The list of characters also includes fan favourite supporting characters such as Hodor, Jaqen H’ghar, and… Hot Pie?

You can acquire Heroes through Summons, which rewards Hero Relics and XP. Once acquired, you are able to unlock that character and begin upgrading their efficiency.

You’ll also be able to form your own Small Council by adding these characters to six open seats, where you can send them out on marches to aid the troops or to perform other governmental duties. You make informed decisions based on each character’s strengths and weaknesses, when doing so successfully will allow you to gain the upper hand on the battlefield.

Game of Thrones: Conquest is developed by Warner Bros. Games Boston based on the HBO television series that dominated cultural conversation in the 2010s. Since launching in 2017, the game has spent more than a hundred cumulative weeks on the App Store’s Top 25 charts and surpassed more than 20 million worldwide downloads, meaning it's still popular even after the ending that left fans dissatisified.

You can download Game of Thrones: Conquest from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game featuring in-app purchases.