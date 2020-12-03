With this article, we will begin our journey into the world of Runeterra champions. Below I will explain the role and how to play each champion in League of Legends: Wild Rift, starting with Jinx. She is the first champion I will cover since she is one of the most fun Marksmen in the game to play, and she's also fairly easy to play.

As I mentioned, Jinx is a Marksman (ADC), which is played mostly in the bot lane. Her kit is easy to use since she relies 90% of the time on her auto attacks. Thus being said, she is a little bit mana-hungry, if she is using her first "skill", Switcheroo. I am saying "skill" because it's more like a toggle-the-secondary-weapon type of skill, which still relies on her auto attacks.

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Jinx guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them, to her build, skill combo, and runes. Use the quick links below to jump to the point that you're interested in:

- Skills

- Skill combos

- Skill upgrade order

- Summoner spells

- Runes

- Item builds

League of Legends: Wild Rift Jinx's skills:

Get Excited (Passive)

Jinx receives massively increased Movement Speed and Attack Speed whenever she helps kill or destroy an enemy champions epic jungle monster, or structure.

Switcheroo (Skill 1)

Jinx modifies her basic attacks by swapping between Pow-Pow, her minigun, and Fishbones, her rocket launcher. Attacks with Pow-Pow grant Attack Speed, while attacks with Fishbones deal area of effect damage, gain increased range, and drain Mana.

Zap (Skill 2)

Jinx uses Zapper, her shock pistol, to fire a blast that deals damage to the first enemy hit, slowing and revealing it.

Flame Chompers (Skill 3)

Jinx throws out a line of snare grenades that explode after 5 seconds, lighting enemies on fire. Flame Chompers will bite enemy champions who walk over them, rooting them in place.

Super Mega Death Rocket (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Jinx fires a super rocket across the map that gains damage as it travels. The rocket will explode upon colliding with an enemy champion, dealing damage to it and surrounding enemies based on their missing Health.

How to combo as Jinx:

Jinx doesn't exactly have a "combo", as many champions do, but rather a skill order that will help you depending on the situation. It is Skill 3 -> Skill 2 -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Ultimate.

That works especially well if the enemy is busy with the support or any other hero, and you have time to place the chompers on their location (if they're immobilized it's even better). Otherwise, you could try to use Zap to slow down an enemy, then root them in place with the chompers.

Another thing you could do is try to make use of her passive as best as you can. So, if you get a kill or assist on an enemy player or destroy a tower, use the passive to burst down another enemy and re-activate the passive as often as you can. (You can also use Zap to slow down enemies and catch up with them, once your passive has activated)

Either way, you should use the skills as you see fit best because there is no specific "order" for bigger damage output. The best you could do is normal attack as much as you can until they're dead.

In what order to level up the skills?

Firstly, you want to max out Jinx's Skill 1, Switcheroo. Then, Skill 2, Zap, and finally Skill 3, Flame Chompers. Of course, every time you can level up the ultimate, make sure you do so.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly Skill 3.

The best summoner spells for Jinx:

: Restores the champion's HP by 80-360 (based on level) as well as a 30% bonus movement speed for 1s. It also heals nearby allies.

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

The best runes for Jinx:

The best items for Jinx:

