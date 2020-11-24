NetEase has announced today that the third instalment in their Total War Battles series us heading for iOS and Android. It will be called Total War: Battles: WARHAMMER and promises to bring deep, strategic gameplay to mobile devices.

There's no word on when the game will release just yet, however, we do know that there will be a closed beta test later this year. Other details are fairly sparse at the moment, however, you can catch a glimpse of gameplay in the embedded trailer below.

The game has been officially licensed by Creative Assembly and Games Workshop meaning you can expect all the lore associated with the popular tabletop game alongside the strategic aspects of the Total War franchise. The game will utilise Unreal Engine 4 as they look to bring impressive-looking battles to the smaller screen.

Discussing Total War Battles: WARHAMMER, Jon Gillard, Global Head of Licensing at Games Workshop said: “This product further establishes the truly global appeal of the Warhammer IP, and gives the opportunity for millions of new players to experience its grandeur and glory on a massive amount of mobile devices."

They added: “Extending our wildly successful partnership with SEGA into a further one with Netease continues to show the power of this great long term collaboration and we're looking forward to welcoming many new fans into the world of Warhammer!"

Total War Battles: WARHAMMER will eventually release on both the App Store and Google Play. There's no word on exactly when just yet, nor are there any details on pricing – though it'll likely be free-to-play with in-app purchases - but we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.