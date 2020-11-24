Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower initially released for mobile back in September. Since then developer Perchang has been working on an expansion. It's called Dead of Night and it will become available on both versions of the strategy RPG this Thursday, 26th.

The update will introduce a host of new content to the game including five new champions to summon to your party. Likewise, you'll also find five new enemies to battle against as you make your way through dungeons.

Those five new champions will include the following:

The Necromancer and his pet skeletons

The Sepulchral Warden who uses long-range melee attacks

The Myrmourn banshee who has a stunning shriek

The Spirit Torment who can ensnare foes

The Goblin Song Herder

Beyond that, there will also be three new maps for you to explore and battle in. In them you'll be able to equip your characters with a plethora of new gear with over 50 weapons, items and boons being added for.

Finally, a brand new game mode will be added to Silver Tower called The Gauntlet. Here you'll have to fend off multiple waves of enemies whilst looking to collect as much treasure as possible. There are great rewards on offer if you reach the end but if you die you'll lose everything.

It will open twice per day and there will be Common, Rare and Epic chest to find within its confines. Alongside the potential threat of losing everything by dying, you'll have to choose when to attack enemies and when to collect treasure. You can also press on in search of more chests or bow out earlier and claim whatever rewards are in your possession at the time.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower is available over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.