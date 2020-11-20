Following its initial announcement back in October, Heroes War: Counterattack is now available for iOS and Android. We also featured the game last week in our second LaunchPad event where we shared a few developer insights.

Heroes War: Counterattack is a turn-based RPG that's set in a post-apocalyptic world that's now riddled with zombies. The Z Virus had been lying dormant under glaciers but due to global warming, it has been unleashed upon the world once again. Humanity attempt to create a vaccine but it was already too late.

Throughout the game, you'll be able to choose between two different factions to play as. The first is the Survivors Union, a group of non-infected humans whilst the second is the Harz Alliance, who are infected but maintain their consciousness, so aren't fully-fledged zombies.

Once you've decided which side you'd like to fight for there are a series of different PvP and PvE game modes to choose between. There will be a campaign for both that delves deep into the lore behind the Survivor's Union and the Harz Alliance across multiple story chapters.

There's also the Battle Center which is made up of multiple dungeons and will reward you with Badges, Cores and EXP Boosters. Finally, on the PvE front, there's the Trace Specimens mode which will pit you against bosses Isard and Trivia so you can farm equipment.

In terms of PvP modes, you'll find the Arena, an asynchronous gameplay variant where you'll battle other players to earn Arena points. Beyond that, there are also Mercenary Missions, which task you with various objectives to earn Gold and Mercenary Points.

Heroes War: Counterattack is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.