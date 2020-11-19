Battlepalooza is an upcoming battle royale game from nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands that's heading for iOS and Android on December 10th. The matches play out in real-world cities whilst the game itself will be presented as a digital game show with players from across the globe competing for prizes.

It has been developed in partnership with Google's Real-World Games team and will make use of Google Maps to turn recognisable locations into battle arenas. On launch, it will feature Las Vegas and San Francisco with more cities being added in future updates.

Each match will feature 25 different players with various team mode options available including Duos and Trios. The multiplayer will also be drop-in and drop-out to make getting into matches a speedier experience than you might be used to with other battle royale games. You can check out some gameplay footage in the embedded trailer above.

It's also intended to be more accessible than a lot of its competition, relying on a mixture of strategy, skill and luck to emerge victorious instead of relying on quick reactions. It plays out from a top-down perspective and will feature a mixture of systems from other games including RPG loadouts and mid-match progression systems found in MOBAs.

Discussing Battlepalooza, Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay said: “Battle royales are competitive and the multiplayer action is unpredictable, making it one of the most engaging and replayable genres.”

They added: “However, they aren’t for everyone. If you don’t have a high level of shooting game experience, skills, and reflexes, you don’t have much of a chance at winning. That’s not fun. That’s why we made a fun battle royale game for the rest of us.”

Battlepalooza is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on December 10th. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.