A few years ago Boltrend Games and ForwardWorks announced that they would be bringing the JRPG Arc the Lad R to iOS and Android devices in Japan. Two years later and the game is set to be released globally with a closed beta set to begin soon.

Specifically, the closed beta is planned to start on November 19th at 18:00 UTC-8 and will run until 29th November 23:59 UTC-8. This will only take place in select regions which include Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. It will also only be playable on Android devices.

You can check out a teaser trailer for Arc the Lad R in the embedded video below. Here you'll catch a glimpse of the different characters you'll meet throughout the game alongside the locales you'll visit and the enemies you will face in battle.

Arc the Lad is an old JRPG that initially launched on the PlayStation back in 1995 with Arc the Lad R taking place after the second game, 10 years after the Great Disaster that cost the world half of its civilisation. It will follow the journey of a young man called Halt from the Vigilante Corps of Millmana.

The world is currently trying to rebuild itself from the aforementioned disaster in Arc the Lad 2 but a group of monsters called the Divine Beasts who are looking to ruin all of their progress. So they'll need to be stopped before all of their hard work is undone and the world is lost once more.

Arc the Lad R will eventually release for the App Store and Google Play. There is no word on when that will be just yet nor any details on pricing but we'll be sure to keep you updated.