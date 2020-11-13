Shield, Spell, Sword is a fantasy adventure game from developer League of Pros and publisher Games for Love. It's an audio experience that makes use of Alexa to help players feel immersed in their fantasy adventure by using the power of their own voice as they look to save the kingdom from certain doom.

As the title implies you'll be battling against enemies with either a shield, spell or sword in a rock, paper, scissors style duel. The foes you'll have to face will be the standard fantasy culprits you'll likely be familiar with including green slimes, undead warriors, and a great green scaled dragon.

Before heading into battle though, you'll first need to select a name for your character. There will also be different difficulty settings to choose from so you can set the challenge to be tough or more casual if you're just looking for a more laid back experience.

There are five opponents to defeat in total and Alexa will be by your side every step of the way. It will either provide you with encouragement when everything's going well or scorn you the moment you make a slight mistake.

All of the sound effects and music within the game have been custom made by the developers, all of whom are volunteers who simply wanted to be part of the project.

Discussing the game, member of the team Peter said: “Creating the whole audio experience was a blast. As there are no visual elements to supplement the game, it became very important for me to really create an immersive experience. Every detail was accounted for, and you would never guess how I made the dragon growls and undead skeleton voices.”