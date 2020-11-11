Konami has announced that there have been over 5 billion duels in their popular mobile card game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links since it first launched back in 2017. That's certainly an impressive number and one that Konami has deemed worth of commemorating in-game.

This celebratory campaign is set to run from today until November 30th and will see players completing a mission called Play Five PvP Duels, which sounds very straightforward. Once the campaign is over, 750,000 Gems will be given out to over 1000 winners who will be randomly selected from a list of those who completed the aforementioned mission.

Alongside this, there will also be a Popularity Poll campaign that will see Duelists voting for their favourite Yu-Gi-Oh! monster and archetype. The monster and archetype that receives the most votes will then become designs for new Game Mats, Card Sleeves and an icon. These will then be sent to all players who log in during the campaign by the end of February 2021.

There will also be a couple of login bonuses on offer between the 11th and 30th November too. These will include:

UR Ticket x2 – 1x Prismatic & 1x Normal Foil Rarity

SR Ticket x3 – 1x Prismatic, 1x Glossy & 1x Normal Foil Rarity

In addition to the above, players can receive a one-time reward of 500 Gem so long as they remember to log into Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links between November 11th and December 31st.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with various in-app purchases.