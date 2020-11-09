Following the announcement that players could preregister for Marvel Realm of Champions a fortnight ago, Kabam has now revealed when players will be able to get their hands on the 3 vs 3 MOBA. It will launch for iOS and Android devices on December 16th.

The game sees players being able to customise their own versions of well-known Marvel superheroes before sending them into battle. They can select from a variety of gear choices and weapons that will suit different situations. You can check out a teaser trailer in the embedded video below for a glimpse of the Champion customisation.

Beyond that, Kabam has also revealed that a new playable Champion will be added to the game when it launches next month. There's no word on who this will be just yet but they will join the existing roster which is currently comprised of Iron Legionnaire, Web Warrior, Black Panther, Hulk, Storm and Sorcerer Supreme.

Alongside this new Champion, the Sorcerer Supreme will receive a new gear set and weapon variant to choose from. Similarly, Hulk will have an additional two weapons for everyone's favourite angry green boy to select between.

There will also be a new Battle Arena added to the game as well. Additionally, players will be able to create and join alliances with more features set to arrive post-launch. Finally, a Daily Reward system will also be implemented to reward those who log in each day.

Marvel Realm of Champions will be heading for the App Store and Google Play on December 16th, with pre-registration available on the latter right now. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.