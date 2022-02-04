Marvel Realm of Champions to shut down service at the end of March

Marvel Realm of Champions, the 3v3 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title from publisher Kabam, was announced today to be ending live service by the end of March this year. The game itself saw some relative success when it launched back in December of 2020, but unfortunately, the decision has been made. The title has already been pulled from mobile stores and has completely ceased in-app purchases in the meantime. While reasons weren't clearly offered for the shutdown, the developer announcement posted to the game's website did seem sad to see the title let go only a year after launch.

Realm of Champions was a multiplayer PvP title, allowing players to choose from a wide variety of popular Marvel characters and take them into an arena to do battle against other players. The game featured a large cast of both fan favourites and also some new original characters, along with a vast amount of items that call back to the more famous heroes. Think Pokemon Unite or Arena of Valor, but on a smaller scale.

To make up for the game shutting down to players very soon, the developer team is releasing all of the previously unreleased gear sets and weapons, along with generous handouts of in-game currency and cheaper purchases of in-game items. They also plan to wrap up the game's ongoing storyline, so players won't be left on a cliffhanger.

And as further consolation, Kabam themselves recommend moving over to its super-successful sister title, Marvel Contest of Champions. Any players of Realm of Champions who link their accounts in Contest will receive a care package full of various prizes to use in Contest of Champions itself. In the time between now and the shutdown date, all of the game modes will be made available, so fans of Realm of Champions can enjoy the time they have left in full stride. Contest of Champions is available as a free-to-play title on both the App Store and Google Play.