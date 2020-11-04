Wyrms and Wizards is a roguelike shmup that takes place in a fantasy world that's available now for Android devices with an iOS version slated to release sometime in 2021. It's the first release from indie developer Wizard's Age Studios.

It'll see players slinging spells and fireballs as they battle there way through a series of dungeons where they'll be slaying wave after wave of enemies. These foes, which contain a series of monsters you'd expect to find in a fantasy-themed world, will rain projectiles down on the game's wizard protagonist so nimble dodging will be the key to success.

As players continue to clear each of the rooms they'll collect pieces of treasure. These can then be traded with the Shop-Goblin for health potions, stat upgrades and new Spell scrolls. There will be three different spells on offer that will apparently significantly alter your playstyle.

You can check out some gameplay from Wyrms and Wizards in the embedded trailers within this article. Here you'll be able to sample some of its chiptune soundtrack alongside the retro-styled aesthetic the developers have opted to use.

The developers have taken the time to include accessibility options for both left and right-handed players so you'll be able to adjust that to suit your preferences. Beyond that, the game also has a series of achievements to collect and leaderboards to climb through Google Play.

Wyrms and Wizards is available now over on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with a single in-app purchase that upgrades to a premium version for $1. As iOS version of the roguelike shmup is also in the works and is expected to release sometime in 2021.