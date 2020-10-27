Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! first appeared on our radar back in February following a leak. Today publisher King has announced that the game will release for iOS and Android devices in Spring 2021, with the App Store listing suggesting March 25th, though this may simply be a placeholder as mobile release dates frequently change.

This mobile spin-off to the Crash Bandicoot series promises to deliver classic gameplay fans of the series will be familiar with alongside base-building and weapon crafting elements. Players can also customise their Crash which will net them additional experience points.

Throughout the game, players will be able to battle against iconic bosses from the series including the likes of Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, Dingodile and Fake Crash. This will also include a showdown with Crash's nemesis Dr. Neo Cortex in a recreation of 'The Lab' level from the original Crash Bandicoot.

Aside from tacking bosses, there will be the usual array of Crash levels to spin, jump and slide through as either Crash himself or his sister Coco. There will be hidden paths to discover that will lead to more hazards and enemies but with the potential of earning greater rewards.

If players decide to pre-order the game ahead of release they will receive an exclusive Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. This version of everyone's favourite Bandicoot first appeared in Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be heading for the App Store and Google Play in Spring 2021, with pre-registers open on both right now. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.