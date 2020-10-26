Xbox Game Pass for Android is getting some new titles added over the next few weeks, as detailed in a blog post on the Xbox website.

The first title to hit the service will be Five Nights at Freddy’s 1-4 this Thursday, 29th October. These games put you in the role of a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where you must utilize cameras and other tools to survive against animatronic characters who become mobile and homicidal after dark. Sounds perfect for your Halloween festivities.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Unruly Heroes, and ScourgeBringer will also release on Thursday. PUBG is a battle royale where 100 players parachute down onto an island and must scavenge weapons and equipment to fight to the death. Unruly Heroes is a kung fu game that can be played solo or in co-op where you hunt for the scattered remains of the Sacred Scroll. ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer set in a post-apocalyptic world where an enigmatic force decimated all of humanity. It’s described as a “crossbreed of Dead Cells and Celeste”.

Speaking of Celeste, that game will also be added a week later on 5th November. It’s a 2D platformer where you journey to the top of a mountain, braving all manner of challenges and secrets that befall you.

That same day, Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition, Eastshade, and Deep Rock Galactic also land on Xbox Game Pass for Android. Ark: Survival Evolved is a sandbox survival game where you must adapt to survive in a primeval world. Eastshade, on the other hand, is a much calmer adventure game where you journey around a magical fantasy land painting the scenery and meeting the anthropomorphic characters that exist there. Lastly, Deep Rock Galactic is a four player co-op FPS featuring destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters.

All of these titles and more are available to stream from your Android devices, be it smartphones or tablets, via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The service costs £10.99 a month and also gives you access to hundreds of games on Xbox consoles and PC.