Dinosaur Polo Club's Mini Metro has proven to be a popular game on mobile since it released in 2016 and its success has also seen other developers try and capture some of the magic themselves, such as Metro Dispatcher. Today the minimalist simulation game has received the first of three planned updates.

This update introduces two new maps for players to tackle. The first of those will see them trying to design and maintain a network in the megacity of Lagos, Nigeria. The second meanwhile is set in the Chilean city of Santiago.

Beyond this update, players can expect the arrival of another map around Christmas time. Additionally, Dinosaur Polo Club is planning to hold a beta test that will allow players to get hands-on with a major feature addition. This promises a 'whole new level of community integration'.

?? Release date locked in! ?? Mini Metro will be pulling into Lagos and Santiago on 26th October, 2020! The first of our three updates will be adding two new maps, including this absolute beauty below: pic.twitter.com/IbMz5yT3ZF — Mini Metro (@MiniMetroGame) October 6, 2020

If you're unfamiliar with Mini Metro, it's a simulation game about designing subway maps for growing cities. Players simply have to draw lines between stations whilst aiming for maximum efficiency. It's won multiple awards since launch and we also gave it a Silver rating, having been impressed with what it offered.

Mini Metro is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $3.99. However, if you are a subscriber to Google Play Pass, you'll also be able to play Mini Metro as part of your membership.