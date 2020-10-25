NetEase Games has announced a mobile version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be “coming soon”.

In a press release dated today, NetEase and ArtPlay announced a mobile version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will arrive on Android and iOS soon and even detailed a few features that will arrive with it. Such new features introduced will include “operation screens suitable for mobile devices, a redesigned system UI, skill shard icons, and a new achievement system.”

Considering the game’s complexity on PC and consoles, it’s pretty clear that certain aspects of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night need to be streamlined to fit mobile devices. This includes a mechanic that makes it easier to perform special moves, as well making the game feel smoother overall.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a 2.5D Metroidvania set in 18th century England in which players fight through a demon-infested castle, killing many bosses and driving back the demonic forces that threaten humanity. The series is led by former Konami producer Koji Igarashi, who worked on the Castlevania series which Bloodstained is often cited to be a spiritual successor of.

The game was originally funded for a record-breaking $5.5 million through Kickstarter, and then released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2019 to favourable reviews.

Although the mobile version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will make some sacrifices in order to power the game on handheld devices, NetEase has reassured fans that the game will be highly reproduced as close to the original as possible, while also optimising the user interface to fully adapt it to this mode of playing.

Keep an eye out for more news on the iOS and Android versions of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night in the coming months.