When combining learning with technology, you can often get children excited about learning! Through entertaining them with fun games, that also provides a bit of education, you can keep children interested and give them better screen time. Often, parents are looking to distract their children with tablets - looking for fun yet educational games to go along with them.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the top educational games on android, for children to play, enjoy and learn from. There are lots of games out there, but often they do not have much of an educational twist. These games are both educational and fun for younger players, just starting out on tablets or with their own phones but in need of child friendly, educational games.

Click through below to find out what are, in our opinion, the top 12, best educational kids games on Android.