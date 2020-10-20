Dead Cells has had a new update on mobile devices, adding a plethora of new content to bring it up to the 1.6v patch of the game on PC and console.

The Legacy Update for Dead Cells introduces Boss Cell 5, a new tier of cells that increases the difficulty of enemies as well as additional modifiers such as making it easier to get Malaise and only being able to get flask recharges from food shops.

There’s also a new biome, the Cavern, which contains a series of carved tunnels with a greenish visual tint to it. The Cavern also introduces new enemies to throw you around; the bulky armoured Ground Shaker, the crow-like Slammers, and the hand-shaped abominations the Arbiters. The Legacy Update also adds in the Giant, a huge three-phase boss who punches, charges and slams into you with great power.

To counter these new challenges, Dead Cells has also added new weapons to fight them with. The Giantkiller, Magic Missiles and War Javelins are such new additions, and they pack a large punch, but you’re also now able to use the dainty Vorpan, a frying pan-like weapon that inflicts critical hits when attacking enemies from the front.

Dead Cells’ Legacy Update also includes new skills; the Great Owl of War and Giant Whistle, as well as the new mutations Open Wounds and Berserker, which are passive modifiers that replace stat-based secondary effects. And to top it all off, there are new outfits you can change into by paying a visit to the Tailor.

This is just part one of Playdigious’ plans to update Dead Cells to put it more in line with the PC and console versions of the game. The Legacy Update is part one of this initiative, with the game’s Bad Seed DLC coming in early 2021 and a further content update to be announced later that summer.

Download Dead Cells from the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.