Camel Dash, a hyper-casual desert runner, is out now on mobile devices.

Developed by Boss Bunny and inspired by Arabian culture, Camel Dash has you running through different worlds chasing treasures and artifacts that have been stolen. You can choose from many different fun characters to play as, including the titular camel, and take them onto any of the hundreds of levels that are available to play on.

Camel Dash features various challenges across each level, including different paths and layouts that are presented to you as you make your way to the palace at the end of each chapter. This ensures that you’re always engaged, because there are always options to go back and try a different path to get the other treasure you missed.

As for the gameplay, it’s based around a simple mechanic in which you tap to either jump or change direction in your quest to conquer the desert and make it safely to the next level. It sounds a bit like a slower version of Temple Run, which may satisfy players who wanted to enjoy that but couldn’t get on board with its fast pace and quick reaction requirements.

“We are very excited about Camel Dash and are extremely proud of the Arabian flavor in the game,” comments Geraint Bungay from Boss Bunny. “The desert is out to get you in our biggest and most dynamic title to date, and we can’t wait for players to experience everything Camel Dash has to offer.”

With an advertised 720 levels to play, there’ll be no drought of content for fans of the game.

Camel Dash is available to download for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.