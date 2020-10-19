Among Us is all about deep space sabotage and deception, with a little bit of hide and seek thrown into the mix. Up to 10 players get dropped into a space ship readying for departure with only one thing certain: one person in the group is trying to murder them. You'll be playing as either one of the crewmates trying to identify and incapacitate the killer in their midst, or the saboteur themself. Jupiter finds herself in the role of chaos incarnate at the beginning of her playthrough, and walks you through the basics of the game.