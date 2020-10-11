Flero Games launched its new hero collecting RPG Goddess Kiss: O.V.E last week, and — with more than 100 detailed, anime-style characters to collect —it’s sure to find favour amongst gacha fans.

The game is set in the universe created by Mariko Kurisawa in her light-novel series. A century on from a devastating war, mutant creatures are roaming the land, and anime girls are the only way to stop them (obviously). These girls — called Oves — are formidable in combat. One of them, however, has become corrupted somehow…

Here’s what else you need to know to get off to a flying start.