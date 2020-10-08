A relatively small update has arrived in Pokemon Masters EX today compared to the various Sync Pairs and Story Events that have been added in recent weeks. It does, however, still see the inclusion of new Main Chapter Missions, a Sync Pair and more.

This new content will allow players to battle their way through Chapter 26 and Interlude 6. After completing these stages, they will be able to add Molayne & Dugtrio to their Sync Pair roster. Specifically, this Dugtrio is the Alolan variant, giving it Steel Typing.

They will be a 4-Star Physical Strike duo with a weakness to Fire-Type attacks. Its attacking moves include Metal Claw – which has a small chance of raising Dugtrio's attack – and Iron Head – which can potentially make the target flinch.

In terms of other abilities, Dugtrio has X Attack for sharply raising its attack stat and Bend But Don't Break! which will raise its defense, special defense and speed. Finally, its passives can lower the target's speed and sharply lower their Attack and Special Attack if Dugtrio faints in battle.

Elsewhere there has also been a small addition to the Pokemon players can obtain from Eggs. In addition to the current crop of Pokemon on offer minus Scyther, there is now a chance of finding a Kangaskhan in them. There is also a possibility of hatching a shiny variant of the Parent Pokemon.

Finally, there is also a new log in bonus called Sync Pair Support. This will net players a variety of items that are used for unlocking level caps and levelling up. This will include 4-Star Level-Up Manuals, Gym Leader Notes and more.

Pokemon Masters EX is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.