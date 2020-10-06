It was announced last month that CrossFire: Warzone would become available in additional regions. Well, today is that day, so now players in place such as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, and Russia will now be able to start playing the popular strategy title.

This brings the total number of regions the game is available in over 170. Joycity hasn't simply released the game in other countries though. They've also added support for a further 11 languages. This includes Korean, English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Portuguese.

North American and European players who are already intimately familiar with CrossFire: Warzone can expect to see an expanded, in-depth PvP War system. If that doesn't appeal to you, however, there are plenty of other PvP modes to dive into including City Takeover, Capital Invasion and Server Wars alongside several PvP modes.

If you're unfamiliar with CrossFire: Warzone, it sees players commanding groups of well-trained mercenaries to fight against terrorist organisations that are looking to secure world domination. It's based on CrossFire, a supremely popular shooter that currently has over 100 million active users worldwide.

Describing the game, Danny Noss, Director of Relations at Joycity said: “Crossfire: Warzone is a cutting-edge, sci-fi, military strategy game featuring amazing graphics with a real-time battle system partnered with a contingent of in-game systems that aid in winning by way of strategy and tactics. We will meet the gamers’ expectations by honoring and respecting the Crossfire IP.”

CrossFire: Warzone is either available to download or pre-order over on the App Store and Google Play now, depending on your region. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.