After its 2019 iOS release, Adducive has now brought the 3D word game Lexatetrahedra to Android.

Lexatetrahedra is a free mobile word game where players rotate tetrahedra marked with letters on a 3D space to spell the only word possible from those letters. As a result, you concentrate on just one word at a time as it draws upon a unique vocabulary filled with words not normally found in other word games. This is one for the Scrabble veterans.

It features 30 hand-crafted levels to play with no repeated puzzles, but for an added degree of replayability there’s also a Word of the Day puzzle that rotates every 24 hours so it suits itself well to short daily play sessions.

Lexatetrahedra also features a retro, ‘80s-themed aesthetic. I can’t quite pin down why, but it reminds me of the extremely colourful experimental gameshow aesthetic that appeared on TV several times during the ‘80s.

First released in 2019, Lexatetrahedra has a five-star rating on iOS. Brian Krause is the sole developer on the title, having developed the concept, code, graphics and sounds himself. He emphasised the game’s indie aspects by saying: "I am happy to be releasing my first Android app and thrilled to bring Lexatetrahedra to Android gamers.”

Krause founded Adducive in 1997 as a publishing firm specializing in mobile tech and user interface design. With decades of experience under his belt, Krause has worked on these areas with start-ups, major technology firms and non-profit organizations since then and has been developing for iOS since 2008. Lexatetrahedra is his first release on Android.

Lexatetrahedra is available for Google Play for Android, or you can grab last year’s iOS App Store release here. It’s free and supported by ads.