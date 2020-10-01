9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil is an upcoming 2D open-world RPG from Valorware with a focus on collecting and taming a wide variety of monsters. It's set to release for iOS, Android, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 6th.

The latest instalment in the 9th Dawn franchise will see players equipping their best gear before battling their way through snowy regions, mountains and thick forests. Along the way, they'll plunder a plethora of dungeons filled with loot, rare materials and monsters to tame. There are apparently 1400 different items to collect, including 300 weapons and 550 armour and accessory variants.

There are more than 270 monsters to tame, which can then be added to a party of ten. Once they've been levelled up enough you can morph them back to level 1 with increased combat power. It's also possible to do this repeatedly so they can presumably become incredibly powerful.

Alongside taming monsters, your character can be vastly improved themselves. You'll be able to unlock spells and other abilities alongside selecting various attributes and skills. Some of these include your crafting abilities in cooking, weaponsmithing and spell crafting.

9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil will also have its own collectable card game to enjoy when you fancy a break from plundering dungeons and taming creatures. It's called Fyued and you'll be able to gather 180 different cards to use from the numerous NPCs you'll run into throughout your adventure.

9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil will be heading to the App Store and Google Play on October 6th. It will be a premium game that costs $9.99. On that same day, it will also launch for PC and consoles including the Nintendo Switch.