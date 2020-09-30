Crescent Moon Games has dated the launch of Moon Raider on iOS devices for tomorrow, 1st October.

Moon Raider is a 2D action adventure platformer set deep beneath the surface of the moon. Ava is the young daughter of a brilliant scientist and a queen who’s life force depends on special gems only the moon can provide. When the supply of these moon gems runs out, it’s your mission to venture deep below into the hazardous catacombs to collect more while avoiding the many threats that run rampant in these caves, such as deadly traps and armed soldiers.

The world of Moon Raider is hand-crafted and diverse, featuring many stages that have you diving deeper into the moon’s underground as well as discovering the remnants of old scientific facilities and camps along the way. You can find hidden upgrades and secret areas across the ten levels too, making it beneficial to explore every facet of these catacombs to level up.

Moon Raider for iOS also has full gamepad support for both singleplayer and co-op modes, allowing you to shoot space soldiers together with a friend. Developer Cascadia Games recently ran a Kickstarter campaign that raised $9,444 to fund the last few months of development.

“I started on Moon Raider in 2014 with the goal of creating a Mega Man-style sequel to Cavorite 3, which told the story of Dr. Cavor saving Queen Selene from the moon,” Cascadia Games wrote on Kickstarter. “Since then, Moon Raider has evolved into a passion project. I have tweaked physics, tuned mechanics, and polished like crazy to create this fun, colorful, action platform game.”

You can pre-order Moon Raider ahead of its release tomorrow on the iOS App Store tomorrow for £5.99.