Garena Free Fire's latest Elite Pass has now arrived in the game. It's called Anubis Legend II and will offer players a variety of Egyptian-themed skins alongside a new story to follow along with that revolves around Doomsday.

As the name implies, this Elite Pass is a continuation of Anubis Legend, which features a future timeline in the world of Free Fire where the universe has entered Doomsday. Four countries, however, are working peacefully together to recover the world from the devastation that has been caused to it.

However, there will always be someone determined to see that peace broken. One of the leader's advisors is on a mission to assassinate Princess Isira and Queen Amala. However, in this future world kings and princesses are well-versed in combat so they are able to join forces to fend off any attempts on their lives.

As previously mentioned, the Anubis Legend II Elite Pass has several Egyptian-themed rewards up for grabs. These include skins for two of the Republic of Kemet’s leaders, Solaris and Isira. They will be found in the Relic Guardian bundle and Relic Monarch bundle respectively.

Other skins on offer include the Cursed Serpent Backpack, the Pharaoh Hound Loot Crate, the Anubis Legend II Grenade skin, and the Pharaoh’s Ride surfboard skin. All of these skins use a black and gold colouration to give them a more regal feel that you'll likely associate with Ancient Egypt.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.