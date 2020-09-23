Noodlecake Studios is bringing Big Green Pillow’s Slash Quest exclusively to Apple Arcade later this year.

The game features an ever-growing talking sword, aptly named Swordie, on a search for its beloved queen, and you play as the unlucky Shep acting as its vessel. Across a dozen levels you’ll guide Swordie as he constantly pulls you forward through various enemies, doors and puzzles.

There are a dozen stages to complete, each with their own varying degrees of difficulty, and completing each one allows you to level Swordie up with new skills and upgrades to help beat the game.

Besides main quests, Slash Quest also features dozens of side content and challenges spread throughout the world, which will reward you with cosmetic items to customise Swordie and Shep. As well as that, Big Green Pillow is also including Swordie minigames for players to flaunt their sword mastery, with top scores being included in an online leaderboard for you to challenge your friends.



“With Slash Quest we wanted to combine two of our favourite things: walking a dog and medieval weaponry. What could go wrong?” says Andre Rodrigues, creative director on the game. “Slash Quest takes the old adage of “live by the sword” to its most comical extreme as Swordie thrusts you into all manner of ridonculous situations, using their sheer bravery and sharp edges to cut right to the point.”

Big Green Pillow is an indie studio located in Brazil, made up of a small team of friends who made their first game almost a decade ago. Its portfolio includes Run Sausage Run! and Adventure Time: Swordtopia. Slash Quest’s publisher, Noodlecake Studios, also has a very large resume, being responsible for publishing the mobile versions of Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and realMyst.

Slash Quest will be launching on Apple Arcade in the autumn, playable on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS with optional full controller support.