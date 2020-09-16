It was around two years ago that publisher Gamevil and developer Slightly Mad Studios first announced that they'd be bringing a mobile version of the racing sim out for iOS and Android. Now we finally have clearer details on when that might be alongside information about a closed beta test.

The game itself is slated to release later this year whilst the closed beta test is set to take place from October 15th to 27th. You can sign up to take part by registering your interest over on the game's official website prior to October 13th. The test will be for both iOS and Android users, however, you will need to be based in either the US, UK, Canada or Australia.

This will be the first time that players will be able to get hands-on with Project Cars Go. The game aims to remove some of the more tricky elements of racing simulators whilst still keeping some semblance of realism within the game. It will feature a straightforward 'One Touch' control scheme that promises a fun and casual racing experience.

Project CARS GO will feature real-life tracks alongside officially licensed race cars. There will also be a host of customisation options for your vehicles too. There's currently no word on when Project CARS GO will be released, though Gamevil and Slightly Mad Studios are targetting a 2020 release.

Project CARS GO will eventually be available on both the App Store and Google Play. There's currently no word on pricing but we'll be sure to keep you updated when we learn more, though given it's Gamevil it seems likely it would be a free-to-play title.