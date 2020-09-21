Root Board Game is an upcoming digital adaptation of the tabletop game that released in 2018. It recently landed in Early Access over on Steam and is set to arrive for both iOS and Android on September 24th as a premium title.

Root is an asymmetric game for 2-4 players where the aim is to decide the fate of the great woodland. There are several factions all tussling for control over the region and each will have a different win condition to fulfil in order to emerge victorious.

The Cats are focused on engine-building and look to police the wilderness in order to keep it under control. They'll collect Wood to build Sawmills, Workshops and Recruiters to earn themselves victory points. The Eyrie Dynasties meanwhile, are focused on claiming new territories and keeping them under control. However, they're bound by their leader's decree, which will send them into Turmoil if it is disrupted.

There's also the Woodland Alliance who prefer to stick to the shadows and recruit forces quietly. They have a much slower, more methodical approach to the game and can be a real threat later on if they're not kept in check. However, they also need to ensure they're not completely out-paced by the other factions.

Finally, there are the Vagabonds. This faction will look to play all sides of the conflict, seemingly just as muscle for hire. However, they will have their own hidden goal to achieve and look to use working alongside the other factions for their own gain.

Root Board Game is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 24th September. It will be a premium title that costs $9.99. It's also currently available in Early Access over on Steam where it costs £11.39.